Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Position Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

