Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 141.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.53 million, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,573. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

