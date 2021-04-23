Shopify’s (SHOP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,325.36.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,100.89. 34,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,083. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.