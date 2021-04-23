Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 694.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £723.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 833.76 ($10.89).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

