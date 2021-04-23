Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.70. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

