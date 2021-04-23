Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.70. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: What is a price target?

Analyst Recommendations for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit