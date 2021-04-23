Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$14.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$972.74 million and a P/E ratio of -39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.40.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.