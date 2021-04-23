Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$14.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$972.74 million and a P/E ratio of -39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.40.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit