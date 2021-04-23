Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $555.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,719 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.