Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

