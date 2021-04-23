Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $35,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,120 shares of company stock worth $6,728,245 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLP stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 129.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.