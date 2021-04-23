SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 2,418,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

