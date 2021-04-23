Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.