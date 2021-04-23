Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

