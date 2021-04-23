Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.92% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
