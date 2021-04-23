Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit