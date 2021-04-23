Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

