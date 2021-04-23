Sky Investment Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $174.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

