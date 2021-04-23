Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a C$5.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.39. 8,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,622. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.16. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$297.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
