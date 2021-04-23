Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a C$5.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.39. 8,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,622. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.16. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$297.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.