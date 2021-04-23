Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

