Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $562,444.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $57.05 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.