Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.07.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.89. 17,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.49. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

