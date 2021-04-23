Societe Generale Lowers Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock remained flat at $$460.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.95. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $203.95 and a 12 month high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit