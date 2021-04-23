Societe Generale Lowers Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock remained flat at $$460.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.95. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $203.95 and a 12 month high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.