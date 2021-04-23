Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNLSY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

