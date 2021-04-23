Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.35 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.