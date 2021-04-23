South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SPFI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The firm has a market cap of $385.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

