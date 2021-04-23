South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SPFI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The firm has a market cap of $385.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Dividend History for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit