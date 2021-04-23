Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,525. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

