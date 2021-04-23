SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 246.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

