SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

