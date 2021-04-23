SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.67. 20,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

