SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,218 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,352,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,452. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.