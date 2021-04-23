Spectris’ (SXS) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

SXS stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,373 ($44.07). 250,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,279. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,949.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Insiders bought a total of 3,488 shares of company stock worth $10,511,102 in the last 90 days.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

