Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,340. Splunk has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 85.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 520.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 49.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 99,457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $10,161,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

