Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.48.

SPOT stock traded up $16.99 on Thursday, hitting $282.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,069. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.79.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,528,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

