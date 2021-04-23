SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam Sells 38,425 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.