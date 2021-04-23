Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 14,252 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

