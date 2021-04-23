Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

