Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of VCNX opened at $2.43 on Friday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Vaccinex Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

