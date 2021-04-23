Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,744 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVSB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.