Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $407,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 742,199 shares of company stock worth $1,838,485. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $166.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

