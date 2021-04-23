SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect SSAB AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.85 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

