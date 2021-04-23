S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

NASDAQ:STBA traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $264,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

