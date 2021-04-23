Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.62

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.62 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 103.26 ($1.35). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 816,946 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.62. The company has a market capitalization of £561.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64). Insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,000 over the last quarter.

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.