Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Star Group has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Star Group has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $373.32 million for the quarter.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

