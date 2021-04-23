Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.