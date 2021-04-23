State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $78,987,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $176.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.87. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

