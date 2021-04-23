State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.22 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Shares of PII stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.