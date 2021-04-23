State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 819,405 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,018,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

