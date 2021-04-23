State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,439 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Park National by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRK stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

