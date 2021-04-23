State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 859 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $214.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.97 and a 12-month high of $242.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

