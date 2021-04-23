State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $80,218,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $282.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.26 and a 200 day moving average of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

