Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $262.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

