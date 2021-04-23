Sterling Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 679,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

