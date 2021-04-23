Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.